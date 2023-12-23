Vaikunta Ekadashi: Devotees throng city temples
Vaikunta Ekadashi: Devotees throng city temples

December 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Devotees thronged various temples in the city, including Sri Lakshmivenkataramanaswamy Temple, to celebrate the auspicious day of Vaikunta Ekadashi.

This day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu and devotees observe fasts, offer prayers and seek blessings at Temples. It is believed that on Vaikunta Ekadashi, the gates of Vaikunta (Lord Vishnu’s abode) open for devotees. Many followers believe that observing fasts and engaging in prayers on this day can cleanse their souls, bestow divine blessings and lead to spiritual liberation (Moksha). Devotees observe Vrata (austerity) on this festival.

At Avadhoota Datta Peetham of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road, Vaikunta Ekadashi was celebrated with enthusiasm at Sri Datta Venkateshwara Temple.

Gita Jayanti Day was also marked with Sampoorna Bhagavad Gita Parayana at the Temple’s Nada Mantapa, drawing hundreds of devotees seeking darshan of the deity.

Special pujas and rituals took place at the renowned Sri Lakshmivenkataramanaswamy Temple on KRS Road in V.V. Mohalla. Devotees flocked to the temple early in the morning and similar rituals were performed at ISKCON in Jayanagar, Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple at Vijayanagar and other Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy temples in different areas of the city. Temples, including those at Raghavendranagar, SBM Colony, Siddarthanagar and near Chikkamma Niketana Kalyana Mantapa, saw active participation.

Ladoos and prasadam were distributed to devotees at Venkataramanaswamy Temple on Dr. Rajkumar Road and other temples. Temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu will remain open throughout the day and late into the night, allowing devotees to offer prayers.

Traffic Police were deployed in front of Vishnu Temples to regulate traffic and ensure smooth movement in the vicinity.

