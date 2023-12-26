Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police back at Manoranjan’s house

December 26, 2023

Fourth visit of Special Cell sleuths. Diary yields more information; fresh set of questions posed to parents

Mysore/Mysuru: The Delhi Police Special Cell team which has been conducting inspections and interrogations of family members at the residence of D. Manoranjan, one of the prime accused in the brazen Dec. 13 Parliament security breach case, has not yet completed their investigations. The team first arrived at Manoranjan’s house in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage on the morning of Dec. 18.

The team returned to Manoranjan’s house this morning for further inquiries and the family members are being questioned. This is the fourth visit of the team to Manoranjan’s house. The team entered the residence, owned by Manoranjan’s father Devarajegowda, around 9.15 am today and has remained inside since then. Comprising 2 Cops and 1 translator, the team is taking precautions to ensure effective communication, as Manoranjan’s parents are not well-versed in Hindi or English. The ongoing investigations aim to gather crucial information. The team arrived at Manoranjan’s residence on two-wheelers.

One more friend to be grilled?

Sources reveal that the investigative team, during their search of Manoranjan’s room on the second floor of the house, has recovered a diary. Subsequently, they have formulated a new set of questions to pose to his parents. Simultaneously, a separate team is diligently cross-verifying the details found in the diary and has shared information with the team currently questioning the family members.

The recovered diary has reportedly provided insights into Manoranjan’s association with his hairdresser, Soorappa. Huge financial transactions between them have been unearthed through a thorough examination of the bank account data.

According to sources, the team is now narrowing their focus on another individual, tentatively identified as Avinash, based on the notings in the diary. However, this association has not been officially confirmed yet. The ongoing investigations seem to be delving into various aspects, leveraging the information gleaned from the diary while the team is cross-verifying the details and continuing their stay in Mysuru.

CISF security

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is likely to take over the comprehensive security of the Parliament building complex. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification saying that the CISF will replace Delhi Police as the agency in charge, and will take over all responsibilities, including frisking entrants.

“Both the new and the old Parliament complex and their allied buildings will be brought under a comprehensive security cover of the CISF, which will also have the existing elements of Parliament Security Service (PSS), the Delhi Police and the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of the CRPF,” sources said.

According to sources, the CISF will render access control to the new and old Parliament complex in an airport security-like fashion where body-frisking of persons will be done through hand-held detectors and their belongings will be checked through X-ray machines. There will also be a provision to even scan shoes, heavy jackets and belts by putting them on a tray and passing them through the scanner.