ShivanubhavaDasoha lecture on Dec.30

December 27, 2023

JSS Mahavidyapeetha’s Sri Shivarathreeshwara Religious Endowment will be holding  the  month end (last Saturday of every month) ShivanubhavaDasoha Lecture-307 at the JSS Disabled Women Employees and Students Hostel in old JSS Hospital premises, Ramanuja road at 6 pm on Dec.30. 

Retired Professor Dr. M.S. Palaksha will deliver a talk on the topic ‘Moral education and modernity.’ Dr.Palaksha, a                                                                   native of Ballupet in Hassan district, retired after serving as an English faculty at Kushalnagar, Hebri, Hassan and Hunsur Government Colleges and Maharani’s Science  College for Women, Mysuru.

Former Principal Dr. H. Muddumallesh will preside over the lecture programme. For more details, call Ph:  0821- 2548212, according to a press release.

