‘Pay and Park’ tender put on hold: Mayor

June 13, 2023

MCC to convene meeting of businessmen, stakeholders

Mysore/Mysuru: Following intense public criticism and protest meetings resenting the pay and park system on six roads approved by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Council, the tender process is put on hold.

Mayor Shivakumar told Star of Mysore this morning that tenders to implement a systematic pay and park policy were to be floated yesterday. “We have put on hold the tenders as we have seen severe opposition to the rule and we will take the businessmen and stakeholders into confidence and will implement the same,” he said.

MCC Council on June 9 decided to introduce the system in the city’s Central Business District (CBD) on a trial basis — D. Devaraj Urs Road, Ashoka Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Vinoba Road, Dhanvantri Road, Sri Harsha Road and Town Hall premises. “MCC Council took action and decided to implement the parking fee rule after receiving a memorandum from shopkeepers and shoppers on D.D. Urs Road, Shivarampet and others, who were seeking a solution to the parking crisis. Trade bodies also supported this initiative. According to them, many people park their vehicles from early morning to late in the night, depriving shoppers of a legitimate parking space,” the Mayor stated.

Shivakumar emphasised that the MCC’s intention is not to generate revenue from parking fees but rather to help people in finding parking spaces in commercial areas. Complaints were received regarding the unavailability of parking spaces throughout the day, as a section of people occupied them from morning till evening.

“We have seen the protests of people and their media statements. We also realised that the MLA has taken exception to the new rule. We are open to discussing the matter and are willing to engage with those who oppose the initiative,” Mayor Shivakumar added. In case the proposed parking fees are perceived as excessive, they will be reconsidered to address any concerns. “It is important to note that the MCC is committed to maintaining transparency and accountability by issuing computerised receipts for all transactions. To further enhance the parking experience, electronic signage will be installed to clearly display the parking fees,” the Mayor explained.

He reiterated the willingness of the MCC to facilitate a meeting involving all stakeholders, aiming to gather their feedback and ensure a consensus. “The objective is to alleviate parking issues. We are willing to listen if the stakeholders have alternative suggestions,” he added, underlining that the MCC has made the decision to implement the system on a trial basis, specifically on Devaraj Urs Road.