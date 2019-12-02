Peepal tree translocated from Agrahara to RIE campus

December 2, 2019

Mysuru: Translocation of trees is an often performed task now considering the value of trees. Instead of cutting trees, they are translocated from one place to another along with roots.

Mysuru city was a witness to one such translocation of a 30-foot-long peepal tree from Agrahara Circle to the sprawling campus of Regional Institute of Education (RIE) near Manasagangothri on Bogadi Road on Friday. Soon after the tree was translocated, the employees of RIE Guest House cheered and have decided to build an “Arali Katte” around the tree and protect the same.

Building construction

The 11-year-old tree grew on a private land owned by one Puttamadaiah on 6th Cross that links New Sayyaji Rao Road and Agrahara. Puttamadaiah had purchased an old building which he had demolished to construct a complex. While demolition, there arose the necessity of cutting the peepal tree that was spreading its wide branches.

Jayashekhar, a resident of Agrahara and a volunteer of ‘O2 NGO’, who spoke to Puttamadaiah realised that the tree was about to face the axe. He decided to shift the tree as it has a potential to grow wider and taller and has a life of over 500 years. Also, the peepal tree is a good oxygen provider — a thing that is most needed now amidst urbanisation and loss of green cover.

Corporator contributes

Jayashekhar approached Ward No. 51 Corporator B.V. Manjunath. Later, officials decided to move the tree as a step towards tree preservation. Jayashekhar and Manjunath also met Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde to request for a 40×40 land for the tree to grow to its full potential.

Hegde told them that he cannot grant the land unless it is sanctioned by the Deputy Commissioner who has the final say in this matter. Not stopping at this, a letter was written to the DC. Jayashekhar had the apprehension that Puttamadaiah might axe the tree even before permission for land is granted by the DC.

RIE readily obliges

Jayashekhar then approached Prof. Yajnamurthy Srikanth, the Principal of RIE, who immediately agreed to provide the required land on its vast campus. Soon, a team was working to remove the roots of the tree from soil one-by-one. The roots were carefully removed and no damage was caused. Roots that were accidentally or inevitably cut in the process were tied with polythene bags filled with soil so that the food supply to the tree was not cut off.

Shifting process

The Corporation had deployed eight staff for the process. Officials shifted the tree in an 80 feet lorry. Before shifting the tree it was ensured the roots were protected from damages. First, they dug the ground to seven feet and trimmed the branches.

The actual process of translocation began at 3 pm on Friday with the active cooperation of MCC, RTO, O2 NGO, Police and the RIE. The tree was mounted on the lorry with the help of a crane. The lorry had 10 wheels and it carried the tree in whole. Traffic Police ensured the smooth movement of the lorry by controlling traffic all the way from Agrahara till RIE that is usually a busy stretch.

Soil fertility retained

A 7-feet deep and 40X40 feet wide pit had been dug inside the RIE where the tree was translocated. Soil from the original land was brought to RIE location to ensure that there is no difference in soil quality and nutrients for the tree to absorb.

Mud was filled and the tree was made to stand in an operation that concluded at 7.30 pm. The tree will be under an observation for a few months. The translocation operation was also appreciated widely by residents.

Manjunath said: “Peepal trees have a lifespan of more than 500 to 1,000 years. It releases oxygen all the time and is good for the environment. Also, peepal trees are considered sacred and is found inside or near many temples,” Manjunath said.

