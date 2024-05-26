Pending hotel bill of PM’s stay: Forest Minister vows to solve issue amicably
News

Pending hotel bill of PM’s stay: Forest Minister vows to solve issue amicably

May 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: State Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has clarified that the issue surrounding  the clearance of bill of around Rs. 80 lakh towards the stay of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Mysore in April 2023 will be solved in an amicable manner.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru yesterday, Khandre said: “PM Modi had stayed at the hotel while participating in the 50 years of Project Tiger celebrations organised by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). However, as Model Code of Conduct was in place then due to Assembly polls, neither the State Govt. was a part of it nor the logo of the Govt.  was used in the event. It was totally a NTCA event.”

Explaining further, Khandre said, as it was the PM visiting the State, Forest Department Officials were involved in Local Committee constituted to take care of PM’s hospitality. In reality, the NTCA had assured to bear the total expenditure of the event. While Rs. 3 crore of total Rs. 6.33 crore spent on the event has been sanctioned, the remaining Rs. 3.33 crore that includes hotel bill of around Rs. 80 lakh is pending. Despite writing several letters to NTCA and also communicating over phone, NTCA is yet to release pending amount, he noted. Efforts will be made to solve the issue in an amicable manner, the Minister added.

