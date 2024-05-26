Bhramara’s Prof. G.T. Narayana Rao award conferred

May 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Violinist Vid. Keshav Mohankumar was conferred the prestigious ‘Prof. G.T. Narayana Rao (GTN) Award‘ given to outstanding young Instrumentalist of Karnataka, instituted by Bhramara Trust of Y.T. and Madhuri Thathachari, at a programme organised at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha in Gokulam 3rd Stage here yesterday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Vid. Keshav thanked Bhramara Trust for the award. “I have heard a lot about the contributions of GTN. He was a avid music lover and always patronised musicians. It is my fortune to get the award instituted in his name,” he said adding that he dedicates the award to his Guru Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy.

Asserting that he credits Vid. Naramsimhamurthy for all the awards and prizes that he (Keshav) has bagged, Vid. Keshav said that music is a great form of art. Observing that music opens up more as we continue to learn and practice, he opined that art is much bigger than the artiste.

Ganabharathi President Dr. Rama V. Bennur, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that GTN’s memory always inspires her to do more. Pointing out that GTN was a man of great discipline, she said that while music was his breath, literature was his passion.

“GTN was a very punctual man who often took to task those who came late to programmes. He had vast knowledge of music and his literary services is well-known to everyone. He always took pride for being a Kodava,” Dr. Rama Bennur said adding that he used to often tell her to thank the author for the books that she liked. She further said that GTN was an embodiment of Science, Music and Literature.

Sabha President B.S. Sridhara Raj Urs said that GTN attended most of the Sabha’s programmes. Stating that he has great respect for GTN, Urs shared his experiences with the legendary personality. He also recalled that GTN used to write articles in Star of Mysore.

Bhramara Trust Managing Trustee Madhuri Thathachari, in her address, said that perhaps there was no one in Mysuru who does not know about GTN. Trust has instituted an annual award in his (GTN) memory, she added.

The event was followed by a vocal concert by Vid. Rajagopal Bhagawat. He was accompanied by Vid. Keshav Mohankumar on violin, Vid. P.S. Sreedhar mridanga and Vid. V.S. Ramesh on morching. Prof. GTN’s son Anantavardhan, daughter-in-law Rukmini, Bhramara Trust Trustee R. Jyothi, BSS Vidyodaya Hon. Secretary R. Vasudev Bhat and others were present.