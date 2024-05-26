Schools must reopen on May 31: Mysuru DDPI clears air

May 26, 2024

May 29: Cleaning purposes; May 30: Meeting of parents & teachers; May 31: Welcoming students

Mysore/Mysuru: With many schools in the city reopening on May 22 and some yet to reopen, leading to confusion among parents and students about the exact date, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Mysuru, H.K. Pandu has clarified that all schools — Government, Government Aided and Unaided — will officially reopen on May 31.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DDPI Pandu stated that all schools should prepare to welcome students on May 29 and 30 and should officially reopen on May 31.

The DDPI outlined that all schools should open on May 29 to clean the premises, water sumps and overhead water tanks, prepare the time-table and allocate subjects and classes to the teachers.

On May 30, a meeting between school heads, teachers and parents (excluding elected representatives due to the Model Code of Conduct being in force) should be held. On May 31, schools should reopen, welcoming students by decorating the schools and greeting them with a rose.

DDPI Pandu noted that there are 3,446 schools in the district (1,027 primary schools, 1,651 middle schools, and 768 high schools) and plans are in place to increase admissions in these schools.

He added that a directive has been sent to all teachers through the concerned Block Education Officers (BEOs) to increase admissions by at least one student, aiming for an overall increase of 3,446 students this year.