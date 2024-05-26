A good lifestyle will lead to long life: Dr. C.D. Srinivasmurthy

May 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Doctor of the city’s Kamakshi Hospital Dr. C.D. Srinivasmurthy said that a good lifestyle holds key to a longer life.

He was delivering a special lecture on the topic ‘Aging and Long life’ at Kamakshi Hospital auditorium in Saraswathipuram here yesterday.

Pointing out it is natural for a human being to get aged, Dr. Srinivasmurthy, referring to acclaimed poet Dr. DVG’s famous quote ‘Gouravisu Jeevanava, Gouravisu Chetanava’, stressed that a healthy lifestyle may lead to a longer life.

“Aging is a natural process. The human life span in the country was low in the 1920’s. But now, thanks to the advancements in medical field and the discoveries in Science and Technology, the average life span of a human being has now risen to 72 years. People in advanced countries such as China and Japan will lead a life of more than 100 years. This is because of the healthy lifestyle that the people have adopted there”, he said.

Underlining the importance of giving prominence to health as one ages, Dr. C.D. Srinivasmurthy said that people may slip into depression if they repeatedly take ill due to poor health. Maintaining that a healthy lifestyle will result in good functioning of the organs even in older days, he opined that yoga, physical exercises, consumption of nutritious food etc., is key for maintaining a good health.

Advising the aged to have food that has lesser calories, he said that doing light exercises including a 20 to 30-minute walk daily will largely help in maintaining a good health. “The focus must be on consumption of less salt and sugar. Fibrous foods such as greens and vegetables should be the menu of aged persons. Also, consumption of at least 2 litres of water daily is important, he said adding that apart from fibrous food, protein rich food too should be consumed for a healthy and long life.

Continuing, Dr. Srinivasmurthy said that the distancing of parents is surely going to make an impact on children. Asserting that the aged should not feel lonely, he said that loneliness may lead to depression and other mental disorders with age factoring in.

Observing that the aged will feel better if they live along with their younger family members in accordance with the country’s traditions of undivided family concept, he said engaging in activities like gardening, music and the like, will certainly help the aged in getting over anxiety, apprehensions and uncertainty.

Underlining the importance of fasting for at least one day in a week as it would help in maintaining good health, he called upon the aged to make sure that they stay free from illness and ailments. He also asked the people to experience and enjoy the spirit of life and maintain a healthy life style for a longer, happy and enthusiastic life.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, Kamakshi Hospital senior surgeon Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, Managing Trustee Mahesh Shenoy, Administrative Officer Dr. K.R. Kamath, Urologist Dr. Prakash K. Prabhu and Paediatrician Dr. Kumar were present.