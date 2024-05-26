Sewage water from Mysuru to Mandya raises health concerns

May 26, 2024

Srirangapatna: Even as the recent incident of a youth dying and several others falling ill due to the consumption of contaminated water at K. Salundi village in Mysuru district has triggered vast concerns, the residents of Srirangapatna were forced to consume water unfit for consumption with the local authorities turning a blind eye towards the purification process of water. However, the alert residents flagged the issue, coercing the authorities to act by stopping the water supply for now.

Cauvery (Kaveri) river, the source of drinking water supply, is contaminated at places as is evident with the water turning black emitting a pungent smell. But is no reason for Town Municipal Council (TMC) Officers to act, who continued to supply the contaminated water, ignoring the possibilities of taking a toll on people’s health.

The untreated sewage reportedly flows into the river from Mysuru side along with industrial affluent and chemicals released from dyeing units through canals. The same water is pumped to meet the drinking water requirements of the residents, who have been venting their anguish on the officials and public representatives.

The river flowing around the town is pure, but the sewage water that flows from Kesare, KR Mill and Naguvanahalli is getting mixed with the river water near the Pump House at Chandagalu. The same water is supplied to the town and also nearby Ganjam by directly pumping water from the jackwell connected to the well of the river to water distribution centres.

Earlier, the contamination of water was not clearly visible due to the heavy flow of water in the river. Now, the depletion in water level in the river has brought to fore the contaminated water sources. However, the chlorinated water was supplied from the pump house at Ganjam. The residents, who noticed water stored in the container turning black emitting a bad odour, were shocked to know about the contamination and complained to Local Body officials.

Now, the water supply has been stopped from two days, depriving the residents of the town and Ganjam of water, despite the river flowing nearby, for no fault of theirs.

Mandya DC Dr. Kumara (2nd from right) during the inspection of the spot along with the officials.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumara visited the spot, directed the officers to write to the DC of Mysuru and officers of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to take steps to stop the release of sewage water to river from their end.

Besides, the DC instructed the Executive Engineer of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) to soon launch the works to build a check wall to prevent the sewage water from getting mixed with river water, with the funds already sanctioned to take up the work.

Mandya ZP CEO Shaikh Tanveer Asif, AEE of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Kishore, Tahsildar Parashuram, Chief Officer of Srirangapatna TMC M. Rajanna and Engineers of KUWS&DB and others were present.