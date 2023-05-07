People are upbeat as my victory is certain: Chamundeshwari JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda

May 7, 2023

One of the keenly watched constituencies that is going to polls in the Mysuru district is Chamundeshwari where incumbent MLA G.T. Devegowda is vying for a hat-trick win this time around. He has won the elections from here in 2013 and 2018. As per the 2011 census, 60.79 percent are rural voters while 39.21 percent are urban voters. Seventy-three-year-old G.T. Devegowda hails from Gungral Chatra village in Yelwal hobli and is the son of late Thammegowda. Though studied till the eighth standard, he has successfully served in the Co-operation and Education Ministry in the previous Governments.

His electoral debut was in 2004 when he contested from Hunsur on a Congress ticket and entered the Vidhana Soudha. The same year, he contested the MP election against Srikantadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar but lost by a small margin. He is on a mission mode to regain the confidence of the voters based on the development work done in his Constituency and also the deep-rooted connection with the people. Star of Mysore spoke to him on his electoral prospects. Excerpts:

By S.B. Devaraj

Star of Mysore (SOM): People have blessed you twice and what are your prospects this time around? Every election is different and how is the milieu this time?

G.T. Devegowda (GTD): I have seen tremendous enthusiasm throughout my Constituency and at most of the places where I had been for canvassing, I have been accorded a ‘poornakumbha’ welcome, the tradition of the land. I have been showered with lots of love and affection. They are telling me that they would vote for me even before I seek votes from them. People have the sole intention of making H.D. Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister and this resolve has increased my confidence.

As I said, I have been getting a rousing welcome with a festive atmosphere wherever I go and notably, it is the people of my Constituency who are seeking votes in my favour. Do I have to say more than this? And even in the Mysuru urban areas that come under my segment, people are canvassing in large numbers on my behalf.

SOM: You have enough political experience and with this, have you been able to feel the pulse of the people?

GTD: The people of Chamundeshwari have been my biggest support. They stood firmly by me and even at this juncture, they are with me, extending their unflinching support. During one of the election rallies, one priest announced aloud with lots of love and regards that no other candidate can win here when G.T. Devegowda is contesting. I have been supported by all communities and everyone has expressed their desire to re-elect me.

SOM: What is your biggest contribution to Chamundeshwari?

GTD: People of the Constituency had placed a demand before me that all the houses must have water supply daily and uninterrupted. Taking the demand to the State Cabinet, I and H.D. Kumaraswamy planned Rs. 545 crore Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project and implemented the same after making the initial budgetary allocation.

The work is in progress as subsequent Governments took over and 60 percent has been completed. Along with this, recently, Rs. 200 crore drinking water project is being implemented in Hunsur and more funds are needed for completion. These two projects are my biggest contribution.

SOM: What are the other issues in Chamundeshwari that are yet to be completed?

GTD: The underground drainage (UGD) works have to be prioritised. Almost all the outskirts areas of Mysuru city come under Chamundeshwari and there has been tremendous development. Apart from the Government layouts, there are many revenue layouts and also private layouts and as a result, people have bought sites and have constructed houses but do not have UGD, roads and septic tanks.

Chamundeshwari is a big Constituency and comprises an area of over 100 kilometres and even under the 43-km Ring Road, we can find areas that belong to three Constituencies. This apart, we have Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stage, Roopanagar and Sharadadevinagar. Basic facilities have to be ensured here and the project to fill water to lakes is pending. I have managed to initiate the development works worth thousands of crores of rupees but there is still, work to be done. I have a vision of building the Chamundeshwari segment like the Maharajas built Mysuru.

SOM: What are the problems expressed by the residents during your campaigning? And why the people must re-elect you?

GTD: What I find wherever I go is the unconditional love and affection showered on me by people — elders, men, women and youths alike — and they have made it clear that they will ensure my victory. Though they are not open about the problems they are facing, I am aware of what needs to be done. As it is a big Constituency, I have been working on development in phases. And people are aware of this.

I have grown amidst the people and they have faith in me as I have done development works in the past and they know for sure that I will continue to work for the betterment of people. I have not achieved overnight growth but I have grown slowly, being rooted in ground realities. People know very well that they can come and meet me and I would not shy away but respond during their time of distress.

SOM: In Chamundeshwari, youths and first-time voters play a decisive role. How are you attracting their attention?

GTD: As said earlier, the youths are openly supporting my candidature and they are canvassing on my behalf. They are spreading messages on social media. I have compassion for the poor and as my segment has vast landed properties, agriculture forms the backbone and I and my party (JD-S) want to work for the farmers and also the youths, some of them are into agriculture.

H.D. Kumaraswamy has a vision for the youth of Karnataka and the citizens by providing them with jobs after skill training, aid for the elderly and women, and a hike in the old age pension. We will fulfil the promises made during our Pancharatna Rathyatra — free education, free healthcare, initiatives for farmers, employment for a member of each family and housing for all.