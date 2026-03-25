Ph.D to Suttur Junior Pontiff
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Ph.D to Suttur Junior Pontiff

March 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji, Junior Pontiff of Suttur Mutt, Nanjangud, has been awarded Ph.D in Philosophy by the University of Mysore (UoM), Mysuru, for his thesis ‘Ethics in the Bhakti Movements of South India – A Study’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. M. Daniel.

Jayarajendra Swamiji is designated as the next Seer of the over 1,000 years old Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt (Suttur Mutt), with its headquarters at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. He is slated to succeed present Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji has a BA degree from Karnataka Arts College in Dharwad (2013-2016) and MA in Philosophy from Patanjali University, Haridwar, Uttarkhand (2016-2018).

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