Pharmacists upload data of cough, cold, fever medicine purchase

May 31, 2020

Training on uploading being given in city since a week

Mysore/Mysuru: Nearly a month after an order was issued to chemists and druggists across the State to upload the details of those persons purchasing medicines for cough, cold and fever on a designated web portal, Mysuru Deputy Drugs Controller Office has been giving training to pharmacists since a week.

Following this, pharmacists and medical shop owners are now uploading the list to the website which comes under the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). An order to upload the names and phone numbers of those purchasing the above drugs was issued to track COVID-19 symptoms.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ Deputy Drugs Controller Arun Kumar said that training for pharmacists and staff of medical stores is being given since a week and added that almost all medical stores were uploading the names and other details of those purchasing medicines for cough, cold and fever, which are the symptoms for COVID-19.

He further said that the Health Department officials would make random calls to the patients mentioned in the list and conduct COVID-19 tests on those with symptoms.

Meanwhile, N. Raghavan of Raghulal and Co. said that zone-wise training to pharmacists on how to upload the details of those purchasing cough, cold and fever medicines is being given and added that Drugs Control Department is doing a great job.

He further said that medical stores have begun uploading the details and added that the officials of the Health Department are doing the follow ups by calling those who have purchased the medicines and conducting tests if needed.

Raghavan said that the website created by SDMA can be accessed by the Deputy Commissioner, District Health Officer, Drugs Controller and other officials concerned.

It may be recalled that in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases, the State authorities had made it mandatory for medical shops and pharmacists to keep a record of phone number and address of customers who buy medicines for fever, cough and cold or symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Every evening pharmacists have to upload the details of such drug purchase in the website created by State Disaster Management Authority. Any failure or lapse by the medical stores will lead to suspension of licence.

Chemists, druggists and pharmacies in hospitals have to make an entry of the name, address, landmark and mobile number of all the persons who are provided the above drugs over the counter. Later, a website was created for medical stores to upload daily data.