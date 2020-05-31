Jubilant Company sponsors grocery kits to 2,500 civic workers

May 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District Administration will be distributing 2,500 grocery kits, sponsored by Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, Jubilant Generics, Nanjangud, to temporary and contract Pourakarmikas, UGD workers and garbage vehicle drivers of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The distribution process was symbolically launched by District Minister S.T. Somashekar at the Town Hall premises in city yesterday by distributing kits to 100 Pourakarmikas.

Each kit, packed by Loyal World, consists of 5-kg rice, 1-kg salt, ½ kg dal, ½ kg green gram, ½ kg rava, ½ kg sugar, ½ litre cooking oil, 100 gram mustard seeds and 1-kg ragi flour.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, who addressed the Pourakarmikas on the occasion, said: “You are the ‘Corona Warriors’ who worked to keep the city clean amidst lockdown. In the whole of South India, Mysuru district is known to be handling COVID-19 situation well. In this, even your contribution is worth mentioning. Everybody, from people’s representatives to officers and staff at various levels, Pourakarmikas, have worked with discipline and co-ordination, as a result of which Mysuru could work effectively against the pandemic.”

MLA L. Nagendra, who spoke, said: “You, Pourakarmikas, have worked selflessly and because of that, the district has been successful in handling this crisis.”

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, said: “Pourakarmikas have worked even in Containment Zones. Virus may spread in any form of waste. But still, Pourakarmikas have worked successfully taking all precautions. Your health is also important to us. Government employees have the risk of contracting virus, hence you must take many precautions in your lifestyle and take care of your family also. Let us continue this co-ordination in future too.”

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Dy. Mayor C. Sridhar, BJP leader C. Ramesh, Town Hall Committee President Shivakumar, MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraju and others were present.

Jubilant opening: Dist. Admn. nod awaited

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the programme, District Minister Somashekar said that there is no concept of Red, Yellow and Orange Zones now and restrictions have been relaxed. In view of this, the Chief Minister has written a letter to the Central Government to give nod to Hotel services and opening of Temples and Malls.

On giving new loans to farmers, he said that the process has been initiated and officers have been appointed to see that farmers get loans under District Co-operative Banks. “Also, Revenue Department officials have been instructed to speed up the process of providing ‘Pahani’ and other documents to farmers. I am visiting the Co-operative Banks across the State to check how the Banks have been working with regard to providing loans to farmers,” he added.

To a query if Pourakarmikas will be given financial aid similar to ASHA activists, he said that ASHA activists get only Rs. 4,000 monthly honorarium so they were given financial aid but Pourakarmikas get comparably a good salary.

Dismissing that the grocery kit distribution was a damage control attempt by the Jubilant Company, the District Minister said: “Central and State Governments have given nod to open the company. But District Administration has not given permission yet as it is appointing officials to check precautions to be taken before reopening the company; Once the process is complete, permission will be given to open the company.”

500 people under home quarantine

DC Abhiram Sankar, who spoke to media, said: “Public cooperation is very essential now with over 500 people under home quarantine. People must keep an eye on those under home quarantine in their surroundings and also be careful when they go out as lockdown has been relaxed now.”