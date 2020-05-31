Good response for animal adoption at city Zoo
May 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The following persons have adopted the animals of Mysuru Zoo under the animal adoption scheme by paying the adoption fee:

M. Veeresh Kumar, Mysuru – Elephant – Rs. 1,50,000; Ketan Genesh Bende – Smooth Coated Otter – Rs. 5,000; Dorenandana – Red lorret – Rs. 2,000; Pooja B. Mysore – Star Tortoise – Rs. 2,000; S. Vasudev – Star Tortoise – Rs. 2,000; Krishna H. Mysore – Ring Tailed Lemur – Rs.5,000; Manohar Mysore – Common Peafowl – Rs. 7,000; M.G. Ananda Kumar – Jungle Cat – Rs. 5,000; K.S. Srimathi – Indian Grey Wolf, Finch, Ring Tailed Lemur, Flamingo, Love Bird and Great Hornbill – Rs.52,000; B.L. Shankar, Mysuru – Love Bird – Rs. 1,000; M.K. Bhagya, Mysuru – Indian Cobra – Rs.2,001; K.P. Prakruthi, Bengaluru – Indian Muntjac – Rs. 5,000.

Nagaranaadi Creations, Bengaluru – Ring Tailed Lemur – Rs. 5,000; Vibim Shanthraj, Mysuru – Ring Tailed Lemur – Rs. 5,000; Rochana R. Pandit Kumar – Star Tortoise – Rs.2,000; V.A. Raghavachar, Bengaluru – Australian Rainbow Lorikeet and Star Tortoise – Rs. 4,000; Sandeep Kumar, Tamil Nadu – Spotted Deer – Rs. 7,500; M.S. Suraj, Mysuru – Leopard Cat – Rs. 5,000; S. Roshini, Mysuru – Star Tortoise – Rs. 2,000; B. Yogeesh, Mysuru – Brow Antlered Deer – Rs. 7,500; P. Chirag Barola, Mysuru – Love Bird – Rs. 1,000; J. Likitha, Mysuru – Star Tortoise – Rs. 2,000; Shreya Amabati, Bengaluru – Indian Crested Porcupine – Rs. 3,500; G. Shivaji Rao Jadev, Mysuru – Love Bird – Rs. 1,000; M.A. Athitha and M.A. Akshatha – Nilgai, Common Langur and Indian Leopard – Rs. 55,000, according to a press release from the Zoo Executive Director. 

