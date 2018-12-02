‘Pharmacy practice modules to help students become professionals’

Mysuru: “Indian Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (IACP) was established with the aim of strengthening the Pharmacy education in India by providing education and training to the Pharmacy faculty and students,” said IACP President Prof. K. Chinnaswamy.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day programme on ‘Pharmacy Practice Module Advanced Learning Series on New Infectious Diseases’ organised by Department of Pharmacy Practice, JSS College of Pharmacy, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), in association with Indian Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (IACP), at Sri Rajendra Auditorium, JSS College of Pharmacy, here recently and said one such activity is conducting series of Pharmacy Practice Modules to inculcate knowledge and skills among Pharm.D (Doctor of Pharmacy) students to become professionals.

JSS AHER VC and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) President Dr. B. Suresh said that the PCI introduced Pharm.D in India in 2008 to develop next generation Pharmacists who can improve the patient’s health by supporting Physicians and Patients.

Prof. Krishna Kumar, Howard University, USA, Dr. Miranda Nelson, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, USA and Prof. Elias B. Chahine, Palm Beach Atlantic University, USA were the resource persons. JSS College of Pharmacy Principal Dr. T.M. Pramod Kumar welcomed. JSS College of Pharmacy’s Pharmacy Practice Department Head Dr. M. Ramesh proposed a vote of thanks.

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Coimbatore, College of Pharmacy Principal Dr. T.K. Ravi, Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy, Bengaluru, Director (Academics) Dr. M.D. Karvekar, Vinayaka Mission University, Salem, Registrar Dr. B. Jayakar, St. Peter’s Educational Association, Warangal, Chairman Dr. T. Jayapal Reddy, JSS AHER Dean, Faculty of Medicine, Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa and Director (Academics) Dr. Kushalappa were present.