November 13, 2020

Bengaluru: Soon, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will function 24×7, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with doctor-legislators here yesterday, he said necessary amendments will be made to the existing rules to make the PHCs work round-the-clock to attend medical emergencies of citizens.

According to specification, there should be one PHC for 30,000 people but it was not followed in many districts. The State has over 2,300 PHCs and new PHCs will be established with financial assistance of World Bank.

Quality of treatment will not be comprised be it for PHCs or super speciality hospitals. A comprehensive policy is being formulated for this purpose. The proposed policy will include out of turn promotion for the health staff who work in rural areas and free education for their kids. Unfortunately, a few doctors were not ready to serve in rural areas, he bemoaned.

The Minister said recruitment process is on to select 2,500 doctors including 1,250 MBBS doctors, 950 experts and 150 dentists. Besides, 1,500 Senior Resident Medical Officers will be recruited directly. All the existing vacancies of doctors, paramedics and nurses in PHCs, Community Health Centres and District Hospitals will be filled up by December this year and January next year, he added.

Replying to a question, he said COVID-19 was under control in the State since last 15 days and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped to less than one per cent. However, people should take all precautions till the arrival of vaccine.