‘NaMo Divas Namaskar,’ a platform to implement Govt. Schemes: Ramdas

November 13, 2020

MLA invites feedback, seeks suggestions to improvise 197 Central Government schemes

2-month online suggestion contest, launched on PM Modi’s birthday, to end on Nov. 15

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA S.A. Ramdas has invited feedback and has also sought suggestions to improvise 197 Central Government schemes and programmes which are aimed for the welfare of public.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel in city on Wednesday, Ramdas said that the public could give their valuable feedback and suggestions for effective implementation of Central Government programmes through an online programme titled ‘NaMo Divas Namaskar-Festival of Developments,’ which was launched on Sept. 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

He said that feedback and suggestions could be given by logging on http://shorturl.at/ae267 and added that the last date for giving suggestions was Nov. 15.

10 cash prizes

After logging on to the website, the public should select from the list of schemes and provide suggestions to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Government Schemes. One must select seven schemes and provide valuable suggestions to get a chance to win 10 cash prizes.

The website also provides link to provide opportunity to give suggestions in Kannada, Hindi, English and other regional languages, he said and added that the top suggestion giver would be given a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and also get a chance to meet PM Modi.

Other cash prizes include Rs. 45,000, Rs. 40,000, Rs. 35,000, Rs. 30,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 among nine cash prizes.

Information about this online contest is provided on social network platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram, the MLA said and added that bulk messages of links have been provided and the link is expected to reach one crore people in four days. Ramdas has urged the public to participate in large numbers and provide their valuable suggestions.

Ten judges to scrutinise suggestions

Ramdas said that to select top suggestion givers, a team of judges has been formed at the National-level, who would go through the suggestions and select the winners. This process may take two months to complete, he added.

Ramdas said that the judges include BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Delhi Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Vikas Pandey of Namo Campaign, Policy expert Dhaval Patel, Economist Harsh Madhusudhan, Indian Council for Cultural Relation Regional Director Dr. Jigar Champaklal Inamdar, ABVP National Media Convenor Rahul Chaudhary, TFI Founder Atul Mishra, Shubhangi Sharma and Ajit Datta.

He said that the online contest information has been sent to all Union Ministers, Lok Sabha Members, Rajya Sabha Members, officials of Administrative Training Centres, autonomous bodies of Central and State Governments, Karnataka MLAs, BJP Presidents of all States, Government Departments and Universities and also researchers at various Universities.

KR Constituency BJP President M. Vadivelu, Vice-President Santosh Shambu, General Secretary Nagendra and Secretary Prasad Babu were present during the press meet.