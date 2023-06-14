Pink toilet for women rendered useless

June 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Just a couple of months after it was inaugurated with much hype, the first pink toilet of the city, an exclusive toilet for women, seems to have become of no use as the toilet lock is yet to be opened.

The pink toilet is located close to D. Devaraj Urs Road and Dewan’s Road junction (behind Chamundi Guest House), coming under MCC Ward 23. The toilet, built at a cost of Rs. 37 lakh under MCC’s 14th Finance Plan, was inaugurated by the then MLA L. Nagendra on Mar. 26, 2023.

Located in the heart of the city in a 20’x20’ area, the toilet has 2 western and 2 Indian style commodes, an exclusive toilet for physically challenged, 2 bath rooms, a rest room, a lactation room for nursing mothers, a dressing room and other facilities. It also has a geyser facility.

Another interesting feature of this pink toilet is that it has a sanitary pad vending machine. A user can get a pad by inserting a Rs.5 coin. There is a burning machine too for disposal of used sanitary pads.

Despite all these facilities, this women only toilet is yet to become operational as no one has come forward to run it, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, MCC Ward 23 Corporator Pramila Bharath, who had made a lot of efforts for establishing the toilet, said that tenders were invited for running the toilet. But no tender was received and as such the toilet is yet to become operational, though it was inaugurated in March. Now, tenders have been invited again and the MCC authorities have been told to take necessary steps to throw open the toilet for use, she pointed out.