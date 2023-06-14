‘Shakti’ propels women to go on religious tours

June 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Four days have passed since the launch of the ‘Shakti’ scheme, offering free bus travel for women in KSRTC buses, and there has been a significant increase in the number of women devotees visiting various shrines.

Numerous women devotees are flocking to Chamundi Hill, Nanjangud, Srirangapatna, Melukote, Talakad and Mudukuthore in the district. Additionally, women are taking buses to visit Dharmasthala, Sringeri, Horanadu, Udupi, Kollur, Kateel, Murudeshwara, Gokarna, and several other renowned shrines across the State.

On Monday and Tuesday, there was a remarkable turnout of devotees at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud.

Women passengers were seen eagerly trying to board buses heading to these temples and despite crowds, women were willing to travel even while standing, making full use of the free travel facility.

Whether it is Chamundi Hill or shrines in other districts, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of women devotees at Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala, Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi, Subramanya Swamy Temple in Kukke Subramanya, Sharada Temple in Sringeri, Kollur Mookambika Temple, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sri Annapoorneshwari Temple in Horanadu, Sri Kalaseshwara Temple in Kalasa, Eshwara Temple in Murudeshwar, Atmalinga and Ganesha Temples in Gokarna, Sri Chowdeshwari Temple in Sigandur, Sri Marikamba Temple in Sirsi, Yediyur Sri Siddalingeshwara Temple and various other Temples of Karnataka.