Pipeline works drag on; commuters face hard time

July 27, 2023

Yadavagiri-Gokulam traffic hit; Standing Committee inspects Gokulam First Stage, Contour Road

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the inconvenience caused to the public due to the prolonged delay in laying the drinking water pipeline at Yadavagiri in the city, the Members of the City Planning and Reforms (Works) Standing Committee of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) inspected the spot on July 25.

The inspection team, led by Chairperson H.M. Shanthakumari and Members K.V. Sridhar, S. Sathwik, V. Lokesh Piya and Begum (Pallavi), along with MCC Officers, assessed the progress of works on the main road of Gokulam First Stage and the pothole-riddled Contour Road.

The Committee members expressed dissatisfaction over the current state of affairs and urged the MCC officers to expedite the works for smooth traffic flow.

The ongoing works to lay the pipeline are part of the Hale Unduwadi drinking water project. However, the slow pace of progress is causing concern. The work is currently in progress from Gokulam Main Road Junction to Ganapathi Temple Junction.

The accumulation of soil on the road is posing difficulties for vehicle movement, exacerbated by recent rain, which has turned the stretch into a slushy mess, inconveniencing pedestrians as well.

The Standing Committee noted that six months after the completion of the pipeline works, the trench on Contour Road remains poorly filled, resulting in numerous potholes and a bumpy ride for vehicle users.

The officers were directed to ensure the road is levelled and properly asphalted after the completion of pipeline works, without compromising on the quality of the repairs. It was emphasised that neglecting the condition of the road while carrying out these works is unacceptable, and immediate action should be taken to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

The delay in completing the works has adversely affected commercial activities, with shopkeepers facing losses.

The area houses various establishments, including medical shops, hotels, eateries and grocery stores. Pedestrians also avoid the route due to the ongoing inconvenience, further affecting businesses.

Sridhar expressed concern about the work execution, pointing out that the road should have been accessible to vehicles at least partially during the process.

He underlined the need to shift the soil elsewhere after trenching, lay the pipeline, refill the trench using the same soil, level the ground and asphalt the road within the agreed timeline.

However, it was observed that soil has been dumped on the road, seemingly to avoid transport costs. Despite budget allocation of Rs. 4.5 crore for repairing the road after the completion of works, the delay in executing the plan has caused frustration.