Plea to clear garbage dumped behind Infosys

Garbage dumped behind Infosys has become an eyesore, say residents who alleged that the entire stretch of this road has become a dumping yard for garbage, building debris and hotel waste. The residents said that there are no garbage bins for kilometres on this stretch of road resulting in waste and garbage being dumped behind Infosys. Authorities concerned are urged to take steps to get the garbage cleared at the earliest and also install garbage bins for the benefit of the public.
Cleaning the garbage is a never ending process. The better thing to do is to put dustbins for every 100 meters and give awareness among the people who are residing nearby.