Plea to rejuvenate Raja Kaluve and connect to Lingambudhi Lake

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: Dattagalli Green Foundation has urged the authorities concerned to take steps to rejuvenate the Raja Kaluve from Republic Park in Dattagalli and connect it to Lingambudhi Lake so that the residents need not suffer from flooding during rainy season.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Foundation President Dr. Narayan Hegde said that the Raja Kaluve passing from Republic Park has been choked. As the Raja Kaluve is not connected to the Lake, about 25 houses near the park gets flooded during rains.

He further said that as underground drains are connected to the Raja Kaluve, sewage water overflows during rains resulting in foul smell emanating from it besides fear of outbreak of epidemic diseases.

During heavy rains, rain water mixed with sewage water gets accumulated in front of the houses which is also causing inconvenience to motorists and sewage mixed rain water also flows into the lake thus polluting it.

Area residents Harsha, K.V. Ranjith, Suyodhan and others were present at the press meet.