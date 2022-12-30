Plea to rejuvenate Raja Kaluve and connect to Lingambudhi Lake
News

Plea to rejuvenate Raja Kaluve and connect to Lingambudhi Lake

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: Dattagalli Green Foundation has urged the authorities concerned to take steps to rejuvenate the Raja Kaluve from Republic Park in Dattagalli and connect it to Lingambudhi Lake so that the residents need not suffer from flooding during rainy season.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Foundation President Dr. Narayan Hegde said that the Raja Kaluve passing from Republic Park has been choked. As the Raja Kaluve is not connected to the Lake, about 25 houses near the park gets flooded during rains.

He further said that as underground drains are connected to the Raja Kaluve, sewage water overflows during rains resulting in foul smell emanating from it besides fear of outbreak of epidemic diseases.

During heavy rains, rain water mixed with sewage water gets accumulated in front of the houses which is also causing inconvenience to motorists and  sewage mixed rain water also flows into the lake thus polluting it.

Area residents Harsha, K.V. Ranjith, Suyodhan and others were present at the press meet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching