Ambi’s son Abhishek to contest polls from Chamundeshwari?

December 30, 2022

Bengaluru: Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency in Mysuru district is in the news again.

Speculations are rife that actor Abhishek, son of actor-turned- politician late Ambarish will be fielded here (Chamundeshwari) from Congress, with Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah himself making a move in this regard.

Siddharamaiah, who is still sulking over his defeat in the previous Assembly elections held in 2018 from Chamundeshwari, considered as his fiefdom, against his friend-turned-foe G.T. Devegowda (GTD) of JD(S), is pinning hopes on Abhishek, a novice, to avenge the loss.

Buzz is that Siddharamaiah has also discussed the matter with Abhishek’s mother and sitting Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, but she is yet to take a call.

What has prompted Siddharamaiah to make such a move is the recent surprise political development involving GTD.

GTD, who was miffed with his party top brass, had been maintaining a distance from the party, dropping enough hints over joining Congress. However, he recently renewed his ties with JD(S) and also announced to remain in the regional party fold.

A vexed Siddharamaiah also held talks with actor and former Chitradurga MP Shashikumar, who belongs to Nayaka community, to pit him against GTD. But Shashikumar joined BJP recently, dashing the hopes of Siddharamaiah.

So, Siddharamaiah is playing cards close to his chest to bring in Abhishek, a vokkaliga, to give a perfect fight to GTD, also from the same community. The division in community votes will upset the apple cart of GTD and the grand old party can score a comfortable win with the help of backward communities votes considered as the Congress party’s trusted vote bank.

It is no more a secret that Congress had played a key role in the thumping victory of Sumalatha against JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Parliamentary election held in 2019 from Mandya Constituency. Though BJP had also helped Sumalatha by not fielding its nominee, Congress had made all attempts behind the screen, to improve the chances of Sumalatha against their political bete noire Nikhil of the JD(S).

Taking all these into cognisance, Congress is planning to field Abhishek from Chamundeshwari, it is learnt.