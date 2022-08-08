Plea to repair this dug up street
Voice of The Reader

August 8, 2022

Sir,

In the month of April our cross road was completely dug up to replace drainage pipes during which all our water connections, telephone connections were damaged by the JCB and we  got that repaired at our own expense.

Now even after 4 months the road is not relaid leaving heaps of mud which has become horrible to use with incessant rains and the muddy water flows in front of our houses (584, 12th Main 21st Cross C-block, Vijayanagar III Stage).

On behalf of the residents of this street, I request the authorities concerned to take immediate action to resolve this issue as soon as possible. An email to the Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner also has not yielded any result.

Added to the woes, the engineers concerned too are not responding to repair the street light dead since 3 months in spite of repeated complaints which has worsened the situation, especially during nights.

– K.R. Rekha, Vijayanagar III Stage, 2.8.2022

