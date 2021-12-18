Plea to stop stray dog menace

December 18, 2021

Sir,

I would like to bring to the notice of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that the stray dogs in Gokulam 1st Stage are causing a nuisance to the residents living around.

The continuous barking day and night are a menace to the senior citizens, especially in the mornings and late nights. They tend to attack two-wheelers and also morning walkers.

I request the authorities concerned to look into the matter and let the residents live in peace and without fear.

—A concerned citizen

Gokulam

10.12.2021