Plea to stop stray dog menace
Voice of The Reader

Plea to stop stray dog menace

December 18, 2021

Sir,

I would like to bring to the notice of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that the stray dogs in Gokulam 1st Stage are causing a nuisance to the residents living  around.

The continuous barking day and night are a menace to the senior citizens, especially in the mornings and late nights. They tend to attack two-wheelers and also morning walkers.

I request the authorities concerned to look into the matter and let the residents live in peace and without fear.

—A concerned citizen

Gokulam

10.12.2021

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Plea to stop stray dog menace”

  1. Sudarshan says:
    December 19, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    It’s the same story with areas near by N R mohalla, Subhas nagar. Too many hostile dogs.
    Request authorities to take required actions

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching