Plea to stop stray dog menace

Sir,
I would like to bring to the notice of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that the stray dogs in Gokulam 1st Stage are causing a nuisance to the residents living around.
The continuous barking day and night are a menace to the senior citizens, especially in the mornings and late nights. They tend to attack two-wheelers and also morning walkers.
I request the authorities concerned to look into the matter and let the residents live in peace and without fear.
—A concerned citizen
Gokulam
10.12.2021
It’s the same story with areas near by N R mohalla, Subhas nagar. Too many hostile dogs.
Request authorities to take required actions