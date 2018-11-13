PM, CM, Suttur Seer pay last respects

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former CMs B.S. Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Siddharamaiah, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Sudha Murty of Infosys Foundation were among a host of dignitaries, who paid their last respects to the departed Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar, in Bengaluru yesterday.

Condoling the untimely demise of Ananth Kumar, the Seer said that the leader’s death was a great loss to the country. The Swamiji said that Ananth Kumar, besides being a good administrator, was also an outstanding Parliamentarian.

Pointing out that Ananth Kumar was one of the most cultured politicians from the State, the Seer said that the late Union Minister grew up as a tall leader of the BJP, serving in various positions of the party both at the State and National-level.

Noting that Ananth Kumar was very much a religious person, the Seer said that he was known for his witty remarks both inside and outside the Parliament and for charming the crowds at public functions.

The Seer, who paid his last respects to the departed leader in Bengaluru yesterday, also prayed the almighty to give strength to his family members to bear the loss.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha pays tribute

The JSS Mahavidyapeetha has also condoled the untimely demise of the Union Minister. At a condolence meeting held at its premises here yesterday, the Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath recalled that the late Union Minister graduated in Law from JSS Law College in city.

Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath said that Ananth Kumar was instrumental in the implementation of Outer Ring Road project, development of Mysuru Airport as well as the Railway Workshop in city.

MP Pratap Simha breaks down

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha burst into tears recalling his association with the late Union Minister.

Pointing out that Ananth Kumar had instilled confidence in him while speaking in the Parliament about the recent floods that devastated Kodagu, the MP recalled that Ananth Kumar then had hugged and appreciated him for his (Simha) speech.

Noting that he used to discuss the development of the Constituency and other related issues with Ananth Kumar, Simha said the late Union Minister played a crucial role in setting up the Passport Seva Kendra in Mysuru, converting the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway into 10-lane and extension of Mandakalli Airport.