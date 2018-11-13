Pre-dawn demolition stalled as owner threatens suicide

Mysuru: In a major embarrassment to the city administration, a team of officials from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), who had gone to raze down an alleged illegal construction, along with a demolition squad and Police security this morning, had to return empty-handed.

The squad was forced to return without accomplishing its task following stiff resistance from the owners of the building located on Devanur Tank Road in Rajivnagar II Stage here.

About the incident: Following complaints of unauthorised construction of a building, the officials had gone to demolish the illegal construction in the early hours of today.

They had gone to the spot armed with 10 JCB machines, four gas cutters, tippers and 30 gangmen. Two fire tenders and Udayagiri Police led by Inspector P.P. Santosh too accompanied the demolition team.

But when they were about to start the demolition of the alleged partial construction of a Shaadi Mahal in the 20 guntas of land coming under survey numbers 50/1, 50/10/11/12 of Devanur village, the owners-cum-brothers, Musheer Ahmed and Mohammed Fahid, who rushed to the spot on learning about the demolition, objected to the pre-dawn drive.

As per Government norms, the owners must get their agricultural land converted to commercial purpose after applying for change of land use. Besides they must also obtain approval from Town Planning authorities for construction of Shaadi Mahal at the said land as per Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961 after paying the penalty and the stipulated tax to the competent authorities.

But the duo had reportedly violated all these building norms, said the officials. Even as the team was preparing for the demolition, one of the owners Musheer Ahmed climbed up the roof of the illegal structure and threatened to commit suicide if they went ahead with the demolition.

Though officials made all efforts to convince Musheer Ahmed to come down, he refused to budge resisting the operation.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area as hundreds of residents from Rajivnagar and surrounding areas gathered at the spot. Sensing trouble, the officials returned empty-handed without demolishing the building.

Those in the team included MUDA Secretary M.K. Savitha, Executive Engineers Prabhakar and Suvarna, Special Land Acquisition Officer Chandramma, MUDA Assistant Executive Engineer Mohan and MUDA Superintending Engineer B.K. Suresh Babu.

Some among the crowd were heard criticising the absence of topmost officials like MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha and senior Police officers at the spot while carrying out such a demolition drive.

Later, the owners of the building are said to have moved the Court to get a stay against the demolition of the partially built Shaadi Mahal.