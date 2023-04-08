PM Modi arriving in city tonight

April 8, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 8 (RK&BS)- Hectic preparations are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to city tonight.

The PM, who is arriving on a two-day visit at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli at 8.40 pm, will stay overnight at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road in city.

Zero traffic will be in place from Airport to the Hotel for about 45 minutes. Vehicular traffic on either side will be stopped 30 minutes prior to the arrival of the PM and 15 minutes after his arrival, till his convoy reaches the Hotel at 9 pm. Similar zero traffic restrictions will be in place, but for 15 minutes from 6 am on Apr. 9, when the PM’s motorcade starts from the Hotel to the temporary helipad at Oval Grounds.

The security at Mysuru Airport has been already taken into control by Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, with armed guards deployed in and around the airport. Even the paramilitary personnel in the city for election duty have been roped in for the security purpose.

Tomorrow (Apr. 9), the PM will be participating in various programmes — interaction with Forest Staff at Bandipur National Park in Chamarajanagar district and safari between 7.15 am and 9.30 am, felicitation of Bomman and Bellie couple who were featured in Oscar-award winning documentary titled “The Elephant Whisperers” at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu, at 9.40 am and the inaugural session of 50 years of commemoration of Project Tiger organised at KSOU Convocation Hall, Mysuru-Hunsur road in the city, from 11 am to 12 noon.

Restrictions in Mudumalai

Ahead of PM’s visit to Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai, on Apr.9 at 9.40 am, the Forest Department has ordered the closure of resorts, hotels and snack shops in Mudumalai for four days from Thursday (Apr.6).

Besides, vehicle safari conducted in mornings and evenings also has been temporarily suspended.

The entire stretch of road from Bandipur to Theppakadu has been cleared of speed breakers, besides keeping a helipad ready at Masinagudi.

According to the schedule, Modi will be leaving Theppakadu at 9.45 am by helicopter and reach Mysuru (helipad at Oval Grounds) at 10.20 am.