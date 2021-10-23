‘PM Modi has set a vaccine world record’

October 23, 2021

Corona Warriors felicitated as part of 100 crore vaccination drive

Mysuru: Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set COVID vaccine world record with more than 100 crore doses, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Modi has beaten all odds and opposing voices to achieve the feat.

He was speaking at the Corona Warriors felicitation programme organised as part of 100 crore vaccination drive at the park opposite Nazarbad Primary Health Centre here on Thursday.

Kateel pointed out that though the world in the past was plagued by deadly pandemics such as Polio, Malaria, Plague, Neumonia etc., the discovery of vaccines took a lot of time then and in this backdrop, what is most significant to note here is that the vaccine for Coronavirus was developed by Indian scientists in a very short span of time following the outbreak.

Contending that India has also created a history of sorts by launching the world’s biggest vaccination drive, he said he was thankful to Doctors, Paramedical staff, Nursing staff, ASHA Workers, Pourakarmikas and the Police who worked as frontline warriors in the battle against the deadly pandemic.

Lashing out at opposition parties for unfairly targeting the Government at a time when it was evolving plans for taking on the pandemic, Kateel said that the Government has given its reply to the opposition by vaccinating 70 crore people with first dose and another 30 crore people with the second dose, within a short span of time.

Kateel further said that the Centre has so far spent Rs. 34,515 crore for vaccines, out of which Rs. 1,392 crore was taken from PM CARES Fund.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda, in his address, said that the work done by BJP workers during the pandemic times is really commendable. Contending that no other party came to the help of the people during the pandemic like the BJP could, he lauded the efforts of the former Chief Minister and the current Chief Minister in coming to the aid of the people.

About 20 Doctors, who worked as Corona Warriors, were felicitated on the occasion.

Former MP C.H. Vijayshankar, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Mysuru City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President Mangala Somashekar, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, M. Satish, Ravindra, Pramila Bharath, Shivakumar, U.M. Subbaiah and others were present.