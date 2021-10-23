Vijayanagar 3rd Stage comes under MCC: Property transactions begin

October 23, 2021

Mysuru: With Vijayanagar 3rd Stage now completely coming under the ambit of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), property transactions such as Khata registration, Khata transfer, building plan approval, Completion Report (CR), issuance of Trade License etc., has begun in the MCC. An order to this effect has been issued by the MCC Commissioner.

Hitherto, several properties in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage came under Hinkal Gram Panchayat limits. Though the MCC was responsible for providing civic amenities such as drinking water, drainage, sanitation etc., and also carriedout developmental works in the locality, the MCC could not do property registrations and other land related transactions, which caused a lot of inconvenience for residents of the locality.

Taking note of this, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda took up the issue with MUDA and MCC authorities. Subsequently, a meeting of all stake holders was held at the MCC office on Oct. 18, during which it was resolved to bring Vijayanagar 3rd Stage completely under the ambit of MCC.

Following the resolution, the MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy on Oct. 21, issued an order directing the Civic Body authorities to document all properties and also start issuing records pertaining to property transactions concerning Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, with immediate effect.

The Commissioner has also written to MUDA asking it to hand over all land and property records pertaining to the locality, to the MCC.