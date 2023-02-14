PM Modi meets Kannada film industry powerhouses

February 14, 2023

Praises South movies for giving a great boost to India’s culture, identity

Bengaluru; Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty along with a few social media influencers at Bengaluru’s Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. Late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and ‘Kantara’ producer Vijay Kirgandoor of Hombale Films were also seen along with PM Modi.

Various topics such as cinema and culture of Karnataka are said to be discussed during the meeting. Modi also lauded the efforts of Southern cinema for giving a boost to cultural identity and prioritising women characters in the movies.

PM Modi told Yash and Rishab Shetty that the film industries of the Southern States have given a great boost to India’s culture and identity through their work, said sources. He particularly appreciated how the industry across the Southern States have encouraged the participation of women.

The Prime Minister spoke on the need to leverage ITIs to provide courses related to films, especially on the technical side. Modi particularly recalled the contributions of Puneeth Rajkumar to cinema and social service.

Popular social media influencer and YouTuber Shraddha Jain too shared her conversation with PM Modi. Shraddha wrote, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My God, he really said that… this is really happening!!!! look. Thank you @PMOIndia.”

She is popularly known as ‘Aiyoo Shraddha’ to her social media followers.

PM Modi also told veteran cricketers like Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad about how the Government of India is encouraging sporting talents through the National Education Policy (NEP). PM Modi also met current cricketers like Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey.

Later, Modi met Zerodha’s Kamath brothers and spoke about giving further support to start-ups to nurture an innovation ecosystem in India. PM Modi’s meetings with these prominent people in Karnataka’s capital come at a time when the State will witness Assembly polls later this year.