PM Modi to lead IDY 2023 event at UN headquarters

June 20, 2023

Vice-President to lead celebrations in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session at the United Nations headquarters tomorrow (June 21), to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga (IDY). This will be the first time that a Prime Minister of India has led a yoga session at the UN.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations has extended invitations to the Yoga session from 8 am to 9 am EST at the North Lawn of UN Headquarters in New York.

The event is expected to draw attendees including top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys and delegates from Member States. It will also be live-streamed on the UN’s website and social media channels.

The Government is pulling out all the stops to make the event a massive success. People from over 180 countries from different walks of life, including diplomats, academicians and entrepreneurs are expected to participate. They will comprise diplomats, leaders, artists, key cultural figures, academicians and entrepreneurs.

The IDY was established by the United Nations in December 2014, at the request of Prime Minister Modi. The day is intended to raise global awareness about the numerous benefits of practicing yoga.

After being elected to office in 2014, PM Modi addressed his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly where he called for the adoption of an IDY, describing the ancient Indian tradition as an invaluable gift to humankind.

In India

While Modi will lead the global celebration of IDY 2023 at the UN headquarters,

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the main event of the IDY celebrations in India that will take place in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, tomorrow. He will address the gathering and lead the mass yoga demo.

This year’s theme for IDY is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and will witness many unique features like the Ocean Ring of Yoga, where India naval ships will be stationed at nine ports around the world and participate in a coordinated demonstration. Yoga will also be performed from the Arctic to Antarctica and will include events like ‘Yoga Bharatmala’, ‘Yoga Sagarmala’ and ‘Har Aangan Yoga.’