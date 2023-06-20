Abnormal hike in power tariff: Karnataka bandh on June 22

June 20, 2023

Local industries extend support

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (KCCI) Statewide bandh call on June 22, opposing the steep rise in electricity charges, the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has urged all trade and industrial sectors to shut down their establishments for the day and show solidarity with the bandh. However, there is no consensus among the various industry bodies in supporting the bandh call as the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and the Karnataka Employers’ Association (KEA) have announced that they will not support it. However, 23 to 24 other organisations have already expressed their support.

During a press conference held this morning at Pathrakartara Bhavan, MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju said that the Association has appealed to all traders and industrialists to temporarily close their businesses, with industrialists being encouraged to grant paid leave to their employees.

Lingaraju outlined their demands, which include preserving the existing fixed charges, reversing the entire fuel adjustment cost, and curbing the exorbitant and illogical surge in energy expenses, ranging between 40 percent and 60 percent.

Lingaraju further mentioned that shopkeepers and traders on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, and those in Devaraja Market have pledged their support.

Additionally, various district chambers and industry associations, such as Gadag, Bijapur, Ranebennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Davanagere, Koppal, Bagalkot, Sirsi, Karwar, Bidar, Shivamogga, Kolar, Mandya, Chikkamagalur, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Kalyana Karnataka, Haveri, Hassan, Ballari, Belagavi, among others, have agreed to participate in the bandh. Lingaraju clarified that some associations have chosen not to support the bandh. He also stated that several associations intend to file a case with the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity before June 27.

The press meet was attended by Advocate M.N. Chandrashekar, Honorary Secretary A.K. Shivaji Rao, Karnataka Industrial Association President Ramakrishna Gowda, and President of Mysore District SC/ST Industrialist Association R. Manjunatha.