PM Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday tomorrow: BJP to organise ‘Namo Diwas Namaskar’ event in city

September 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA S.A. Ramdas said that marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, the city BJP will be organising ‘Namo Diwas Namaskar,’ a day-long programme at the park near Ramalingeshwara Temple in Vidyaranyapuram tomorrow (Sept. 17).

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Ramdas said that the programme will take place from 9 am to 5 pm, during which information regarding 70 select Central schemes, projects, plans and initiatives will be displayed through flex boards. Veteran writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa will launch an App containing detailed information on all Central schemes, via online on the occasion, he said.

Continuing, Ramdas said that the viewers of the displayed flex boards can pen down suggestions running up to two pages and the best suggestions will be awarded prizes. Pointing out that an expo of Narendra Modi’s 70 portraits right from his childhood days to recent times will be held, he said that children below 18 years (both boys and girls) who view these portraits can take part in a quiz programme, during which they will be asked five questions. The children who come up with the right answers will be honoured with ‘Namo Award.’

Ramdas further said that the first prize in Flex Board section and Children Quiz contest carries a cash prize of Rs.5,000 each, second prize winner will get Rs. 4,000, third prize winner Rs. 3,000, fourth prize winner Rs. 2,000 and fifth prize winner Rs. 1,000. Also, there will be five consolation prizes in both the sections, he added. Also, 70 persons from different sections of the society such as vehicle drivers, Pourakarmikas, newspaper agents, journalists etc, who are leading a dignified life, will be honoured on the occasion.

A BJP worker will inaugurate the programme at 10.15 am, the time of Narendra Modi’s birth, by drawing a picture of Modi. The day-long programme which concludes at 5 pm, also features vocal music, classical music, patriotic songs and such other musical events, Ramdas added.

KR Constituency BJP leaders Vadivelu, Lakshman and Nagendra were present.