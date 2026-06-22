PM-VBRY Scheme will boost job creation and support youth: MP 
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PM-VBRY Scheme will boost job creation and support youth: MP 

June 22, 2026

Mysuru: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said that the main objective of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) is to boost job creation and facilitate youth empowerment. 

He was speaking after inaugurating the programme organised by Mysuru regional office of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for disbursement of incentives under PM-VBRY Scheme at Sahukar Channaiah auditorium in Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) campus in Gokulam recently. 

The MP maintained that the PM-VBRY is a major initiative aimed at generating employment opportunities and providing financial security to young people, while also incentivising employees to create new jobs.  

Pointing out that the scheme is designed to stimulate employment generation and strengthen the country’s economy by encouraging recruitment and retention of workers, Yaduveer said the Union Government has set aside Rs. 1 lakh crore  for the scheme.  

“The Prime Minister has launched disbursement of Rs. 2,400 crore as first instalment on June 19. The eligible beneficiaries are entitled to incentives up to Rs. 15,000. This apart, the employers too will get Rs. 3,000 for every job created,” he said adding that the scheme will largely enable people to lead a life of quality. 

VVCE Principal Dr. B. Sadashivegowda, who also spoke, stressed on the need for everybody to join hands in making the country a fully developed nation by 2047 for making the Prime Minister’s Viksit Bharat-2047 mission, a reality in the true sense. All employers, employees and educational institutions should fully co-operate for fulfilment of the mission, he urged. 

As many as 400 beneficiaries of the scheme were distributed incentives on the occasion. 

Political analyst Girish Linganna, EPFO Regional Commissioner (Grade-2) Muralidhar, VVCE Administrative Officer Dr. T.C. Poornima, PF Commissioner Pavan Kumar, EO K.P. Prakash and others were present. 

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