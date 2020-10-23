Police Band & Fusion Music at Mysore Palace

October 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Police Band gave a scintillating performance by playing various musical compositions, both classical and western on the sixth day of Dasara cultural programmes in the backdrop of illuminated Mysore Palace for limited audience yesterday.

Beginning with Basavappa Shastry’s composition ‘Kayo Sri Gowri,’ the official anthem of the then Kingdom of Mysore, followed by ‘Sri Mahaganapathim,’ which was composed by erstwhile ruler Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Later, Immanuel Francis and Tony Mathew of the Karnataka Band presented a piano and violin jugalbandi, followed by Adi Shankaracharya’s composition ‘Ayigiri Nandini Nanditha Medini,’ played by the Karnataka Band. They also played a popular film song ‘Kana kanade Sharade, from the film Apthamithra and devotional song ‘Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma.’

Varijashree Venugopal and troupe from Bengaluru presented Fusion Music at Mysore Palace yesterday evening. She was accompanied by Praveen D. Rao on Keyboard, B.C. Manjunath on Mridanga, Pramatha Kiran on multi-percussions and Mathura Srinidhi on Violin.

The Western Band, under Tony Mathew played ‘Final Countowndown,’ Bethoven’s Piano solo and ‘Jai Ho’ under Christopher Francis and ‘Believer’ and ‘Lay all your Love’ under Tony Mathew, which mesmerised the audience.

Prizes were presented to the Karnataka and Western Police Band members by the dignitaries on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Zilla Panchayat CEO D. Bharathi and others were present.