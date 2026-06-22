Police book 6 Hindu activists  
News

Police book 6 Hindu activists  

June 22, 2026

Released after MP’s intervention   

Mysuru: Railway Police have registered a case against six Hindu Jagaran Vedike activists for allegedly creating a disturbance and misbehaving with passengers after they detained 36 migrant workers at Mysuru City Railway Station on suspicion that they were Bangladeshi nationals. 

During questioning, the migrants produced valid identity documents establishing that they were residents of West Bengal. Following verification, the Police released them. 

Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader Vasanth Kumar maintained that the documents should be subjected to further verification. He said that the activists had only sought to assist the authorities in identifying illegal migrants. 

In the wake of the incident, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the Police Station and held discussions with officials. Stating that there was no objection to the investigation, he stressed that the process should be fair and impartial. 

“The migrants have been released, but FIRs have been registered against our activists. This is not right. The law should be applied equally to all,” he told reporters. The detained activists were later released. 

Among those present during the discussions were BJP City General Secretary Rudramurthy, Chamaraja Constituency BJP President Dinesh Gowda, Chamundeshwari Constituency BJP President Pailwan Ravi, BJP leader Giridhar and representatives of various Hindu organisations. 

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