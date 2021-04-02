Police Flag Day: Saluting brave cops for selfless service

April 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that the Police should act as a bridge between society and the people and not come in the way as a wall, Retired DIG P. Rajendra Prasad stressed on people-friendly Policing with community participation.

He was speaking as the guest of honour at the Police Flag Day programme organised by the City and District Police at CAR grounds here this morning.

Pointing out that Police Flag Day is the day when we honour and salute brave Policemen for their selfless service, courage, valour and dedication, Rajendra Prasad said that it is important to pay tributes to the unwavering dedication to duty of our Police.

Noting that the Police Flag Day is also called as Police Welfare Day, he said that senior Police officers should act as facilitators for maintenance of health of their subordinates and other Police staff. Emphasising on the need for the Police to maintain continuous health, physical fitness and mental strength, he said that Police, who work round the clock tirelessly, should not neglect their health.

Observing that initiatives such as ‘Operation Sunset’ and ‘Namma Mane’ Police have largely helped in bringing Police closer to the public, the former DIG contended that it is a matter of pride and privilege for anyone to serve in the Police department.

Lauding the Police Flag Day celebration in Mysuru, which has been organised jointly by 12 Police Units of the City and District (City Police, District Police, Mounted Police, KPA, KSRP, PTS, ACB, DCRE, CESC Vigilance, ISD, State Intelligence and Lokayukta), Rajendra Prasad said that this was perhaps the largest Police Flag Day celebration in the State after Bengaluru.

Earlier, Rajendra Prasad received the Guard of Honour by various Units of the Police force, with Police personnel taking out an attractive March Past.

The former DIG also released the Police Flag on the occasion.

A total of 12 retired Police officers and staff namely — Manchappa, Kalegowda, Basappa, S. Sundarappa, R. Lingaiah, K. Subramani, H.S. Prabhakar, N. Nagaprakash, M.N. Lingannaiah, Lourdanathan, S.M. Seshadri and M.P. Suresh were felicitated on the occasion.

IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar, KPA Director Vipul Kumar, Assistant Director Suman D. Pennekar, PTS, Mysuru Principal Dharanidevi Malagatti, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCPs Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, Geetha Prasanna and Shivaraj and other Police officers were present.