COVID shadow: Restricted entry to city Churches on Good Friday, Easter Sunday

April 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Christian brethren today observed Good Friday, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, with religious fervour in city. The day is hailed as a symbol of devotion, love and sacrifice.

Following increase in COVID-19 positive cases day-by-day in the district and the District Administration imposing COVID-19 guidelines, putting a break to huge gatherings in a single place, all Churches in city have limited the number of devotees inside the Church.

Today, Good Friday special prayers commenced at St. Philomena’s Church. At 7 am, Stations of the Cross in English language was held, prayers in Konkani was held from 12 noon to 1 pm, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm and Stations of the Cross in Kannada was held. Liturgical Service of Good Friday by Bishop Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William was held at 5 pm, followed by the same service in Tamil language.

Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William seen washing the feet of a devotee as part of Maundy Thursday ritual.

Rev. Fr. Staney D’Almeda, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Cathedral in St. Philomena’s Church said that every year, except last year (2020), more than 4,000 devotees used to congregate in the Church premises. But this year, following COVID guidelines to be mandatorily followed, there will be no open prayers at the Church and prayer is limited only inside the Church.

Though the Church has a seating capacity of 800, only 200 devotees would be allowed inside the Church. There would be Police security at the entrance of the Church, he added.

Meanwhile, Good Friday service at St. Bartholomew’s Church, city’s oldest Church, was held from 12 noon to 3 pm. Here too the size of the congregation was scaled down and the prayer service was streamed live for the devotees to pray from their houses.

Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday Mass

Tomorrow being Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil Mass will be held from 10.30 pm onwards at St. Philomena’s Church.

Easter Sunday Mass will be as on every Sundays, except 9 am mass. English and Tamil Mass in the morning will be presided by the Bishop and after 6 pm Mass, a procession of Resurrected Jesus will be taken around the Church.

Thermal scanning, maintaining social distancing, sanitising of hands and wearing face masks are mandatory for all those attending the prayers.