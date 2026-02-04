Police intensify vigil along Kerala border

February 4, 2026

Mysuru, Feb. 4 – With a spate of robberies reported along National Highways linking Karnataka and Kerala, the Chamarajanagar District Police have intensified checks to curb criminal activities.

An outpost has been set up at Kannegala near Kerala highway check-post under the jurisdiction of the Gundlupet Police Station and additional Police personnel have been deployed. Every vehicle entering or exiting the taluk is now under close surveillance.

Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Muthuraju has been personally visiting check-posts located deep inside forest ranges to supervise operations. He has been briefing both the Police and the Forest Department staff to maintain heightened vigilance.

Target gold traders

Gold traders travelling via Mysuru and Gundlupet towards Kerala have emerged as the primary targets of these robberies. Two months ago, a gang looted nearly a quarter kilogram of gold before fleeing. Police later arrested three of the accused, while efforts are on to trace the prime suspect.

Even before that case faded from public memory, another robbery involving gold traders was reported. Kerala-based businessmen Faisal and Jamsid had travelled to Mysuru to sell gold and were returning with Rs. 10 lakh in cash when they were attacked.

Near Gundlupet-Kerala border forest area, where mobile network connectivity is poor, a gang of four to five men intercepted their Innova car, threatened them with deadly weapons and robbed cash before escaping.

Though the incident occurred on Jan. 10, the victims lodged a complaint only on Jan. 27 at Gundlupet Police Station. Following this, the Police further strengthened vigilance along inter-State routes. Vehicles moving between Kerala and Karnataka are now being closely monitored to prevent gang activities.

Vehicle checks, details noted

SP Muthuraju has been visiting check-posts regularly and yesterday inspected the Kakkanaala Check-Post near Bandipur Tiger Reserve, close to Mudumalai border forest range. Each vehicle entering or exiting Karnataka is being thoroughly checked, with details of occupants recorded along with the time of entry or exit.

“Last week, I visited Moolehole Check-Post, an entry point to Wayanad, as well as the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Check-Post and briefed the staff on surveillance methods. These strict measures are being taken after noticing a trend of gold and cash robberies targeting Kerala-based businessmen,” Muthuraju told Star of Mysore this morning.

“A new outpost has also been established at Kannegala near Gundlupet. Even if a few vehicles manage to pass through the initial check-posts, they will be intercepted there. These robberies tend to increase seasonally, especially ahead of the wedding season when the demand for gold and cash rises,” he added.

Police remain on high alert to ensure that inter-State gangs do not get an opportunity to strike again. Vigilance has also been intensified at the Dimbam Ghat Check-Post, the SP added.