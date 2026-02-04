Still no e-Khata!

February 4, 2026

Mysuru, Feb. 4 – Technical glitches and repeated server failures in the revamped e-Swathu 2.0 digital platform remain unresolved even two months after its launch, stalling the issuance of e-Khata documents — both A-Khata and B-Khata — across Mysuru district since its rollout on Dec. 1, 2025.

Persistent server issues have delayed the issuance of property records and caused significant hardship to the public.

e-Khata certificates, which earlier took a day or two to be issued, are now taking more than two months, forcing citizens to make repeated visits to civic offices.

The e-Khata server, which stores comprehensive property ownership data, has been failing frequently, affecting users across the State. Till now, the State Government has not been able to find a permanent solution.

Rolled out in haste

Flagging prolonged delays and frequent interruptions in the issuance of e-Khata documents, former Mayor and BJP leader Shivakumar urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the State Government to install a stable and flawless software system for the e-Khata rollout.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel in Devaraja Mohalla yesterday, Shivakumar said residents have been facing severe hardship as they have been unable to obtain e-Khata documents for their properties for the past two months.

Expressing disappointment that such disruptions have occurred twice in the last six months despite advances in digital governance, he criticised the State Government for rolling out e-Khata in haste without adequate preparation.

“The hasty rollout of e-Khata has resulted in chaos in the issuance process. This has severely affected property transactions, causing hardship to both buyers and sellers. In several cases, disputes have escalated into scuffles, forcing parties to approach Police Stations or courts,” Shivakumar said.

Indore, Mumbai model

“The State Government should follow the model adopted by city corporations such as Indore, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, where efficient software enables applicants to obtain e-Khata documents without hassles or delays,” he added.

Stating that the Government replaced the ‘Kanaja’ software with ‘Kaveri,’ Shivakumar contended that the newly introduced Kaveri platform also appears to be flawed, as it is facing frequent breakdowns.

“Without creating a proper database, the Government is forcing the public to upload documents on the Kanaja portal, which is riddled with glitches. This has pushed people back into the hands of middlemen,” he alleged.

He further argued that the integration of the system with the Kaveri software at sub-registrar offices was done without basic groundwork, such as door-to-door surveys or drone mapping.

Unable to sell sites

“Poor people are unable to sell even a 20×30 site to meet medical emergencies or wedding expenses. Property deals are being cancelled, leading to Police complaints and litigation because sellers cannot produce the required documents,” he said.

Charging the Government with failing to roll out e-Khata in a planned and systematic manner, Shivakumar said the lack of proper preparation has resulted in widespread inconvenience to the public.

Urging the Government to rectify all issues related to the e-Khata rollout within a week, he warned of agitation if the problems are not addressed.

Former Corporators M.U. Subbaiah and B.V. Manjunath, along with BJP leader Rangaswamy, were present at the press meet.

‘Real estate sector has come to a standstill’

For property purchase or sale, the owner should have a Government issued account and it is the Government’s responsibility to consolidate all such accounts into an e-Khata. But instead, applications are being called for and people are made to wait for two to three months.

Even without issuing e-Khata, taxes are being collected, yet registrations are not being done. This is causing serious problems for buyers and sellers. Moreover, without e-Khata, it is not possible to obtain education loans or emergency loans against property. Overall, for the past two-and-a-half months, the real estate industry has come to a standstill.

— M.S. Harish Shenoy, President, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Mysuru

‘Projects not moving forward’

The process of issuing e-Khata is not being carried out properly. Everywhere they say the server is down. For the past five to six months, projects have not been moving forward. They have linked one system to another. For registration, e-Khata is mandatory. After building a house, one must obtain an Occupancy Certificate (OC). Without OC, electricity connections are not given. Altogether, this has created huge problems.”

— K.R. Prabhakar Rao, Chairman, Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre

‘Glitches rectified; trial runs on’

The data migration process and the fixing of codes for all properties for e-Khata issuance have been completed at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and trial runs are currently underway. The system will be fully operational without glitches within two days.

Under the new system, even the public can obtain logins and access e-Khata documents from their homes. We are working round-the-clock to ensure a smooth user experience. In fact, within MCC limits, nearly 60,000 properties have already been converted to e-Khatas and we are ahead of all other City Corporations in Karnataka.”

— G.S. Somashekar, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Mysuru City Corporation

The issues in the Kaveri software have been resolved. Registration will be done only if the e-Khata is available. Manual Khatas will not be accepted for registration. Registration will be carried out only through the online system.”

— C.P. Nandini, Senior Sub-Registrar, Mysuru Taluk Office