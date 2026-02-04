5,000 students coached to improve SSLC marks

February 4, 2026

Mysuru, Feb. 4 -The District School Education and Literacy Department, has launched ‘Vision-40,’ a special programme to improve Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams results of the academic year 2025-26. Under this special programme, special classes are being taken for about 5,000 students, who are lagging behind in academics.

In Mysuru district alone, 36,093 students of class 10 from 705 schools including Government, aided and unaided educational institutions, will be appearing for forthcoming SSLC exams scheduled to start from March 18. Additionally, 2,647 repeaters will also be writing the exams.

Minimum passing marks reduced

The SSLC exams assume significance this year, as the State Government has reduced the minimum passing marks to 33. Of the total 100 marks, written exams will be conducted for 80 marks and the internals will be considered for remaining 20 marks. The circular has been issued to the school authorities to prepare the students in compliance with the guidelines. The teachers should interact with the students, who are academically poor and instil confidence in them, so that they can score at least 40 marks in all the papers to pass the exams.

Weak students identified

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Director of School Education and Literacy Department D. Udaykumar said, “Vision-40 special programme is conceived mainly to coach the students to score minimum of 40 marks. The weak students have been identified and have been enrolled for special classes. Such students are more in aided schools. Under this special programme, students are involved in group studies and open books type exams. The house of students shall be visited to monitor their learning activities and discuss with them to boost their confidence level.”

Teacher-student ratio

The teachers have been allotted for 3 to 4 students each, who need a special focus to encourage them to study. The target is to make students to score 40 marks.

Officials are visiting schools to supervise the activities, with timely reports submitted to Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, to seek their guidance to make improvements if any.