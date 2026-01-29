Police notice refers to ‘narcotic substances’

January 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the raids conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a factory in the Hebbal Industrial Area, the Hebbal Police Station has issued a notice to local industrialists, asking them to attend a meeting convened by City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar on Thursday (today).

The notice states that industrial sheds in the city are being rented out and misused for illegal activities, including the manufacture of narcotic substances.

“In view of these developments, the City Police Commissioner has convened a meeting of Mysuru’s industrialists on Thursday at 11 am,” the notice said. The meeting is scheduled to be held at KSG Residency near Sankranthi Circle in Hebbal.

However, the wording of the notice has raised questions, as it appears to contradict the Commissioner’s earlier statement to the media. Speaking to reporters, Commissioner Seema Latkar had categorically denied the recovery of any drug materials during the NCB raid, stating that only phenyl and soda were found at the factory.