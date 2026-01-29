Police officers seen at birthday parties of criminals: Nagendra

January 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLA and current Mysuru City BJP President L. Nagendra has alleged that rowdies, criminals and anti-social elements no longer fear the Police.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning regarding the raid at Hebbal factory, he said crimes such as murder, extortion and robbery are on the rise in the cultural capital and law and order have completely deteriorated.

He questioned, “When the drug mafia is operating unchecked and Police officers are seen attending birthday parties of known criminals instead of curbing crime, what kind of policing is this?”

Nagendra further alleged that officers who secure postings by paying money focus on making a profit rather than performing their duties effectively.

He claimed such situations recur whenever the Congress government is in power and held elected representatives responsible for the current state of affairs. “The prestige and honour of Mysuru is being tarnished,” Nagendra said.