Police officers seen at birthday parties of criminals: Nagendra
News

Police officers seen at birthday parties of criminals: Nagendra

January 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLA and current Mysuru City BJP President L. Nagendra has alleged that rowdies, criminals and anti-social elements no longer fear the Police.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning regarding the raid at Hebbal factory, he said crimes such as murder, extortion and robbery are on the rise in the cultural capital and law and order have completely deteriorated.

He questioned, “When the drug mafia is operating unchecked and Police officers are seen attending birthday parties of known criminals instead of curbing crime, what kind of policing is this?”

Nagendra further alleged that officers who secure postings by paying money focus on making a profit rather than performing their duties effectively.

He claimed such situations recur whenever the Congress government is in power and held elected representatives responsible for the current state of affairs. “The prestige and honour of Mysuru is being tarnished,” Nagendra said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching