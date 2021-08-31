Police patrol intensified in deserted areas around city

August 31, 2021

But till when? ask public recalling failures like ‘Operation Chamundi’

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the sensational gang rape and shootout incident, the City Police have heightened vigil on the surroundings of Chamundi Hill, Lalithadripura and all along the 42-km Outer Ring Road.

The Garuda, Cheetah and PCR surveillance systems have been reactivated and dedicated teams have been set up at the Police Control Room to receive and relay information 24×7.

The Garuda, Cheetah and PCR systems already existed but were used for other purposes including VVIP security and were limited to making mike announcements during lockdowns and curfews. Now, the City Police Commissioner has passed on instructions to reactivate the system in order to maintain security along deserted stretches.

The gang rape and shootout incident have shaken up the Police administration and henceforth places including Kukkarahalli Lake, Lingambudhi Lake, Chamundi foothill, Ring Road, deserted junctions will be patrolled by Police vehicles 24×7 and the information will be relayed to the control room.

People moving around the areas including morning and evening walkers and women have to feel a sense of security and have to be rest assured due to Police presence, said the Commissioner’s orders.

All the Special Branch men posted at Police Stations must prioritise security and information collection from sources and informants, the City Top Cop’s order said.

Information will be relayed by the beat patrol Police and their location will be tracked at all times by Control Room staff and they are not supposed to sit in the stations. The wooded areas at the Chamundi foothills are filled with rocks and shrub growth and are a haven for drunkards and many anti-social elements that bring stocks of liquor to these places and indulge in drinking.

But these measures of the Police have been termed by the public as a knee-jerk reaction following the two brutal incidents. “We now find constant surveillance along the Ring Road and also the Chamundi foothills where in the past two days more than 20 cases have been booked. But till when the Police will do this,” questioned a resident.

Even when a woman was gang raped on the banks of Lingambudhi Lake two years back, there was some security around the Lake for two months. “But everything was forgotten later and it was business as usual. Also no one knows what happened to that gang rape case,” the resident reasoned.

It may be recalled here that in 2016, when illegal activities at Chamundi foothill had hit the peak, ‘Operation Chamundi’ was initiated and it went on well for some time and criminals were rounded off after instilling fear. The operation was, however, forgotten later. Also, entry to the Chamundi Hill was banned after 6 pm daily and even gates were installed so that only local villagers could gain access. This rule too was given a go-by.