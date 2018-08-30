Police step up security

Mysuru: The city Police have made elaborate arrangements to make tomorrow’s election to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)?Council a smooth affair.

Apart from imposing Section 144 in 200 metres of area of each Polling Booth from 9 am of Aug. 30 till 10 pm on Aug. 31, the Police have declared 375 Polling Booths out of the total 815 booths as sensitive. The Department has deputed additional security forces to ensure a free and fair election.

As many as 1,937 Police personnel and home guards have been reserved for booths and the Police have formed 50 sector mobile vehicles to supervise the booths. In addition, 26 supervisory mobile vehicles, each headed by Inspector-level officer, 7 sub-division mobile vehicles, each headed by ACP-grade officer, have been designated.

In all, seven ACPs, 26 Inspectors, 11 PSIs, 56 ASIs, 452 Head Constables, 768 Police Constables, 650 Home Guards, 16 teams of City Armed Reserve (CAR) personnel, six platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and 20 teams of Mounted Police have been deployed for the election process. Police have urged the people to contact the Control Room during emergency. Call Ph: 100, 2418339 or 2418340.