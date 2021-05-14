Police step up vigil at check-posts, screen vehicles entering Mysuru

May 14, 2021

SP Ryshyanth visits check points; asks personnel not to block patient-carrying and essential goods vehicles

Mysore/Mysuru: With a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the District Police have stepped up vigil at all check-posts and toll plazas to keep an eye on persons trying to enter Mysuru.

They are screening all vehicles and questioning the occupants while non-transport vehicles and goods vehicles are let off to ease the supply of essential commodities.

Leading the drive is Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth, who is personally monitoring the exercise by visiting various border check-posts of the district. Getting first-hand information from the personnel at the check-posts, the SP gives suggestions to the staff to better implement the lockdown rules.

Since the last two days, Ryshyanth has been visiting the check-posts near Yelwal, Bilikere-Hassan check-post at Bilikere, Hunsur Town check-post established near Agricultural Department, Koppa Gate near Kushalnagar that connects Kodagu, Bettadapura Gate that connects Hassan and different check-posts established at Periyapatna.

He took stock of the Police personnel and Home Guards who are manning the check-posts and asked them to ensure that only vehicles that adhere to the norms are allowed inside Mysuru and asked the staff to maintain a COVID-19 log book with details of the journey from the beginning of the trip till the end.

The SP has asked the personnel to note down the registration number of suspect vehicle, the name of the registered owner, contact number of the owner and driver, details of all travellers, place of commencement of the journey, and the final destination, in the vehicle movement register at each check-post.

He advised the personnel not to enter the road without wearing face shields, masks and gloves and also asked them to sanitise frequently.

The SP told them not to stop vehicles that carry essential goods but screen other vehicles that are entering Mysuru and if the vehicles are found to be violating lockdown rules, cases have to be booked. Violators can also be denied entry into Mysuru, he said.

Private vehicle movements must be strictly monitored and patient-carrying vehicles must not be obstructed, he said and asked the Policemen to note down the numbers of vehicles like cars and bikes that are constantly moving in and out of Mysuru. Such vehicles should be mercilessly seized and FIRs must be registered. If any untoward incident happens, higher officers must be alerted immediately, SP Ryshyanth said.

Taking note of old barricades that do not have proper paint coating and reflectors which have been placed at Hunsur Town check-post, the SP told Dy.SP Ravi Prasad that barricades without reflectors will cause accidents as the vehicle driver cannot see the barricades. These must be replaced immediately and new barricades should be erected, he said.