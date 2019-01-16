Police Transfers

Bengaluru: Even as the alliance partners — JD(S) and Congress — are busy in thwarting the efforts of the Opposition BJP to pull down the Coalition Government, the State Government on Monday transferred 15 Dy.SPs and 46 Police Inspectors across the State.

In Mysuru, K. Santosh has been posted as Vidyaranyapuram Police Inspector, while V.V. Puram Inspector P.A. Sooraj has been transferred and posted as Devaraja Traffic Inspector, R.P. Ashok has been posted to Holenarasipura and ACB Inspector S.D. Suresh Kumar has been posted to Jayalakshimpuram Police Station.

In other transfers, R. Jagadish, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as K.R. Traffic Police Inspector, G.C. Raju as Kuvempunagar Police Inspector, S. Gangadhar as Lakshmipuram Police Inspector, N. Muniyappa as Lashkar Police Inspector and woman Police Inspector S.Shashi Kala as Lokayukta Police Inspector. V.V. Puram Traffic Police Inspector C.V. Ravi has been transferred and posted as Mysuru Rural Circle Police Inspector, while B.G. Prakash, who was serving as Jayalakshmipuram Police Inspector has been transferred to V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station, ACB Inspector H.N. Vinay as V.V. Puram Police Inspector and K.V. Krishnappa as Srirangapatna Circle Inspector.

