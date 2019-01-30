Poor maintenance of Government Hostels
Students Committee to check weight of food items, vegetables

Mysuru: The Zilla Panchayat (ZP) has decided to constitute a Committee of students to check the weight of food and vegetables on their arrival at Government Hostels across the district.

A decision to this effect was taken at the progress review meeting of Social Welfare, Other Backward Classes (OBC) officials and Government Hostel Wardens chaired by In-charge ZP President S.R. Nandeesh at ZP Hall in city yesterday.

The ZP President said that this Committee will be formed soon following complaints from public and students against contractors who had bagged the contract for supplying vegetables and food items to the hostels.

Contractors were accused of cheating the government in the weight of the rice, food and vegetable items supplied to hostels. The ZP had also received complaints against the contractor for supplying substandard food items to Government-run Hostels.         

Nandeesh took the officials to task for not maintaining cleanliness, for delay in distributing uniforms, for not providing computers to inmates of both pre and post-matric hostels.

The officials also faced the wrath of ZP Chief for not maintaining visitors book, for not serving food to hostel students according to menu chart, for not regularly conducting tuitions for hostel students and for not ensuring the toilets get cleaned regularly.

ZP CEO K. Jyothi, Chief Planning Officer J. Prabhuswamy, Social Justice Standing Committee members Achyuthanand Sudhir & Krishna and OBC District Officer Somashekar were present.

January 30, 2019

